Meet Ruben, the young swimming champ who not long ago wouldn't dip his toe in water

Ruben Oxenburgh went from not entering the water at his first swimming carnival to winning multiple medals just a year later.
The nine-year-old has become the first primary school student to win a medal in swimming at Orange Anglican Grammar School.
He recently brought home two medals, a silver in the 50 metre breaststroke and a bronze in the 50 metre butterfly in the multi class events at the NSW Primary School Sports Association (PSSA).
"It feels great to get some medals - I haven't won any medals at PSSA before," he said.
Before his first race, Ruben said he felt "very nervous" as he approached the starting block.
"It was a very stressful because I wasn't very comfortable with races," Ruben said.
But after the race, he got out of the pool and said "I want to do this every weekend!"
Previously, Ruben competed at the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) carnival where he broke the record for the 8-10 year boys 100m freestyle multi class event.
This landed him the spot at the PSSA where he also became the youngest boy to qualify for the 100m freestyle multi class race.
One of Ruben's coaches Jane Williams from the Orange Aquatic Centre told the Central Western Daily she and the club are "so happy" for Ruben's achievements.
"Ruben absolutely deserves these medals," Ms Williams said.
"He trains really hard, he listens, he's come such a long way, building up his strength and his technique - and it shows."
Though it wasn't just his coaches who supported him, his older brother Vincent, who is 11 years old, played a crucial role in Ruben's progress, sharing words of encouragement.
"I'm so proud of him and how far he's come," Vincent said.
"He liked to watch me swim so I taught him everything and it's something we did together."
Ruben said he "couldn't do it without" his brother Vincent who taught him breaststroke and butterfly, so he could enter into the swimming club.
"I really liked how Vincent swam and I didn't know if I could," Ruben said.
"Eventually, Vincent told me I could do it and helped me learn."
Ruben swims in the multi class event as he has autism, which can affect muscle tone, core strength, and coordination.
Multi class is an event which classifies a competitor according to their ability and therefore provides a fair and even structure for swimmers.
