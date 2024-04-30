Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Meet Ruben, the young swimming champ who not long ago wouldn't dip his toe in water

GD
By Grace Dudley
Updated April 30 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ruben Oxenburgh went from not entering the water at his first swimming carnival to winning multiple medals just a year later.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Grace Dudley

Journalist at the Central Western Daily, Orange, New South Wales.

Grace joined the Central Western Daily in February 2024. Got a story to share? Reach out at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.