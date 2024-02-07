Hear the siren? That's the St Mary's School swimming carnival

The Orange Aquatic Centre was awash with colour on Wednesday as the St Mary's Catholic Primary School swimming carnival took place.
The children and staff enjoyed a day in (mostly) sunny weather.
Students celebrated their colour houses and cheered for their classmates throughout the day.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman snapped some photos of the crowd.
