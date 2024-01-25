Tributes paid to beloved builder and dedicated volunteer who sparked city's swimming boom

Take one good look around Orange and you'll see the fingerprints of Thomas Horan strewn across the city.
A beloved builder, the business owner played a key role in the construction of Canobolas High School and the Dudley Private Hospital.
"A true craftsman", even after retirement he could be found creating a double bass from scratch, or a chess set from the remnants of an old lounge.
"He took great pride in his work," son, Phil Horan said.
"His tolerance was 2mm and he kept all his tools very sharp.
"On the building sites he never swore, but he always kept everyone in line. He was from the old school."
Tom Horan died on January 15 at the age of 90.
While his day job will continue to show off that handiwork for years to come, it was as a sportsman and volunteer where the Horan name will live on forever.
Born in Bathurst on August 2, 1933, he was a member of one of the earliest St Pat's rugby league sides and as a towering front rower, "took up some real estate" in the middle of the park.
His move to Orange in the mid-1970s brought about a desire to get involved in the sporting lives of his children; namely through swimming.
With no referees around the area at the time, Mr Horan decided to go through the qualification process so that his children, as well as thousands of others, did not miss out.
"He always wanted to give kids in the country area an opportunity to progress further if they wanted to," his son added.
What started out as a proud parent just doing his duty, turned into a career worthy of a hall of fame induction.
He became president of multiple organisations, including the Western Tablelands Swimming Region and was named an Orange Swimming Club life member.
Mr Horan instigated - and built - Orange's swimming clubhouse by leading a committee to raise the funds necessary. He also assisted in organising fundraising for the heated indoor swimming pool at the Orange Aquatic Centre.
The crowning achievement came in 1994 however, when Orange hosted the NSW Country Swimming Championships for the first time, an event which once again came to the Colour City in 2024.
As a recognition to his services for swimming, Mr Horan was awarded the Australian Sport Medal, given to those who "contributed to the nation's sporting success."
His son Phil is the swimming club's vice-president and it was his dad who inspired him to "do a little bit more".
"I want to continue the work that he started," he added.
