Club boss backs pool despite claims of 'dangerous, slippery' conditions

An Orange swimming club president has backed the standard of the community pool facility, quashing claims the outdoor starting blocks aren't up to par.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Despite passing Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) standards prior to hosting the 2024 Swimming NSW Country Championships event on January 21 to 22, the outdoor starting blocks were the target of several complaints made to the Central Western Daily.
They were called "dangerous, outdated and very slippery".
Orange Aquatic Club president Toni McCauley refuted these claims, though.
"In the indoor 25-metre pool, council did replace the starting blocks in 2022/2023 with the new, up-to-date blocks just like Sydney Olympic park ... and yes, we would love new ones outside as well, but we also understand these blocks are not cheap," Ms McCauley said.
"These blocks are getting on in age, but do not hold an OH&S issue."
Sources connected to Orange Aquatic Club, who declined to be named to avoid in-house tension pool side, described the diving blocks as "old-fashioned".
The blocks were also described as "an accident waiting to happen".
"They're dangerous, outdated and very slippery," they said.
"Kids were noticeably slipping on the blocks over the weekend, but this has been an ongoing issue in Orange for several years now.
"Parents are concerned they can't watch their own kids in town anymore."
Yes, we would love new ones outside as well, but we also understand these blocks are not cheap.- Orange Aquatic Club president, Toni McCauley.
In terms of the blocks, Ms McCauley admits while members would no doubt enjoy the latest and greatest type, all-new starting and diving blocks were not a concern or priority of the club.
"We had a visit from the mayor [Jason Hamling] and yes, we did discuss the blocks [on the weekend], but in no way did we ever discuss that we would never hold another meet in the Orange Aquatic Centre," she said.
"Contrary to this, we have a large meet booked in [at Orange] for May 2024 which attracts around the same amount of people."
Reeling in just shy of 400 swimmers and a total of 1200 people, Ms McCauley says the regional championships during the weekend was a "very successful" event.
Along with visitors ploughing droves of money into Orange's accommodation and dining spaces, achieving the large-scale swim gig was due to a solid partnership with council, according to the club president.
"We have a great working relationship with the council and management at the aquatic centre," Ms McCauley said.
Contrary to this, we have a large meet booked in [at Orange] for May 2024.- Orange Aquatic Club president, Toni McCauley.
"We are all committed to building the level of swimmers in Orange and this is a work in progress, 12 months of the year."
Orange City Council's manager of communications and engagement, Nick Redmond says during the weekend, there were no block-related complaints or incidents.
He says the general consensus from visiting and returning athletes has included positive feedback to date.
With regard to the starting blocks installed for the 50-metre pool, Mr Redmond says the type is common across many regional centres.
Replacement blocks would cost in the order of $50,000.- Orange City Council's manager of communications and engagement, Nick Redmond.
"As with any council facility, there are things that are nice to have and there are need to haves," he said.
"[The starting blocks] are approximately 20 years old but don't wear out as such. Things like grip pads can be replaced when required.
"Replacement blocks would cost in the order of $50,000."
Mr Redmond says there have been some preliminary discussions with the Orange Aquatic Club with the possibility of securing grant funding for new starting blocks.
He agrees upgraded blocks "would be nice to have".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.