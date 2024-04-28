All the fun and frivolity from the 152nd Orange Show

It was a beautiful day to celebrate the 152nd Orange Show on Saturday.
People from around the region visited Orange Showground in droves for the annual event.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured all the fun on the rides, choosing Showbags, trying their luck at Sideshow Alley, perusing the pavilions and more.
Jude also captured the official opening at 2pm, when the Orange Young Woman 2024 was crowned and Orange Rural Achiever was crowned. Congratulations to Emily Wykes and Elizabeth Argue, respectively.
Orange Show president Peter Naylor presented Tess Crossley wit the Betty Naylor Willing Worker award for 2024.
