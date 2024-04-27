'Bit of a shock': CYMS run riot against Dragons in 68-point opener

All it took was 40 minutes to know Orange CYMS was back as a title contender in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
It's early days but CYMS' 46-22 win against Mudgee Dragons at Wade Park on Saturday (April 27) was as clinical as it was unexpected.
Home fans may have been having flashbacks to 2023 after they conceded the opening try inside a minute, a Dragons charge down seeing Camden Sutton race away.
But it wasn't too long before CYMS had a try of their own via winger Jayden Lee.
They then flipped a switch, scoring through fullback Jesse Buchan and winger Liam Wilson to lead 14-4.
A barnstorming Mitch Collins crossed next, then Ethan Bereyne did something similar.
Buchan found himself in space after some clever passing and couldn't be touched as he strolled 60 metres to notch his double.
Then Dan Mortimer got in on the action, throwing a cutout ball with ease straight into the welcoming arms of centre Dion Jones who touched down to make the half-time score 36-4.
It was a seven-try blitz not even coach Jack Buchanan saw coming.
"To be honest it was a bit of a shock," he said.
"It was a bit of the unknown coming in today.
"Obviously we had a good preseason, got a few bodies back - a lot of local guys.
"We were excited, but we weren't sure how we were going to go, how we were going to click.
"To go like that, I think that's on the back of doing the little one per cent things right and working hard."
Mudgee took what coach Clay Priest had to say onboard at the break and looked more like the side we've come to expect.
Two more tries to Sutton and two for Tom Lawson removed any fears the mercy rule could come into play.
The Dragons will welcome Priest back from suspension in round two as they look to bounce back from an early season reality check.
If a lot of the try scorers seem unfamiliar it's because most of them weren't lining up for CYMS in 2023, although many have been brought back to the club.
One player who has stuck around is Wilson, who nabbed a double.
He said the feeling amongst the group was an enjoyable one.
"Way better than last year," he said when asked how the 80 minutes felt.
"It was a very tough year but I think this year's going to be a lot better.
"I think we're just working as a team and getting around each other.
"Training's been good. I'm not saying last year's training wasn't good but we got a couple of big fellows in here, especially Dan coming back.
"I mean he's a big voice out there and a big leader."
Orange CYMS 46 (Liam Wilson 2, Jesse Buchan 2, Jayden Lee, Dion Jones, Ethan Bereyne, Mitch Collins, Ryan Griffin tries; Patrick Williams 5 goals) defeated Mudgee Dragons 22 (Camden Sutton 3, Tom Lawson 2 tries; Ethan Pegus 1 goal)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.