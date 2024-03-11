Do you have a Show Society trophy 'gathering dust' in your back shed?

The Orange Show Society is calling on the community to help solve a mystery that could unlock years and years worth of history.
Show volunteers believe over a hundred missing perpetual trophies are being stored in people's sheds, garages or in boxes.
The perpetual trophies are awarded alongside a prize at the show, and the winner's name is engraved on that trophy and normally then returned to the showground office.
But there's only around 50 trophies at the office, despite the show running for over 150 years with numerous categories and awards.
Historian for the Orange Show Society, Sue Milne, encourages anyone who has a trophy to return it to the showground to preserve the legacy of past show winners and events.
"Why should they be gathering dust in somebody's home?" she said.
"Where nobody sees them, we should keep the history here at the showgrounds."
The trophies range in shape and size from traditional handles to shields adorned with plaques and even horse-shaped sculptures.
The categories for these prizes span from best in show to grand champion across various livestock, craft and agricultural competitions.
With the 2024 Orange Show on Saturday, April 27, Ms Milne is hopeful some missing trophies will be returned in time for the event.
The trophies will be displayed on the day offering a glimpse into the show's history.
If you have a missing trophy contact: secretary@orangeshowsociety.com.au
