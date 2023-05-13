The beloved Orange Show took place on Saturday for the 151st time.
Locals and visitors alike appreciated the region's rich agricultural history and enjoyed the attractions, competitions and festivities the Show has to offer.
Farmers, bakers, artists, gardeners, cooks, writers and more displayed their best work in the pavilions.
Families enjoyed the entertainment, rides and stalls.
There was something for everyone at the 2023 Orange Show.
