Orange duo collaborate for new song 'Shattering the Silence' about violence and bullying

Past experiences of violence and bullying inspired this pair to come together to create a powerful performance.
Megan Woods, a country singer, has written a song for business owner Jessica Hickman to accompany her dance at the upcoming Stars of Orange.
The release of the song Shattering the Silence is timely as domestic violence has been at the forefront of conversation around the Central West, since the death of Molly Ticehurst on Monday morning.
Ms Woods is a survivor of domestic violence, having escaped her ex-husband in New Zealand she felt compelled to speak out about the issue.
"I honestly think the timing is now, we absolutely need to speak out on what's happening," she said.
"As a female who is often out late working and on my own. I value the support of the security at venues, the bar staff that help me take my gear to the car. And yet why should I even have to think about that?"
Ms Woods said Jessica Hickman reached out to her last year and asked if she would consider writing a song for her dance on May 4.
"I said absolutely I'll write a song, I'd be honoured," she said.
"The song tackles poignant and timely themes shedding light on issues of domestic violence, bullying and mental health."
Ms Hickman, who will be dancing to Shattering the Silence next week, is an author who visits workplaces and schools to speak on bullying and harassment. She told Ms Woods her own experience of workplace bullying inspired her career path.
"When she first told me her story I couldn't believe what she was telling me I was gobsmacked," Ms Woods said.
"She said she wanted a song that would be a bit tailored to her day to day role and what she does for her job.
"I told her I had experienced domestic violence, so I related to what she was saying and that's how Shattering the Silence came about."
Stars of Orange, is an annual event consisting of business and local community leaders who will learn to dance in 10 weeks with the help of a dance teacher.
The dancers will perform at an event on May 5 and the money raised will go towards cancer research and support services.
"Everything that the Cancer Council does is amazing not only to bring awareness but also to help raise much needed funds - they do an incredible job," Ms Woods said.
In terms of the Stars of Orange competition, Ms Woods said it's a "little bit risky" dancing to a new song that most people won't recognise on the day.
"I know myself when I'm playing gigs, obviously the more popular songs get more attention," the singer said.
"So, it is a little bit risky having an absolutely brand new original song, but I think once people see Jess' dance it'll just be incredible."
Shattering the Silence will be released on May 3 and will be available on all streaming services.
