Social media users across Orange should take greater responsibility for their online comments and be a part of the solution, rather than fueling "learned behaviours" that can "spread hate and breed more problems".
Orange-based Jessica Hickman is the founder of 'Bullyology' and specialises in building healthy school and workplace cultures.
In the wake of a school stabbing on Monday, she believes that "online hatred" can drive fear - which can be dangerous for impressionable young people.
"Where there are adults taking to social media in that way - who are using comments around revenge, pointing the finger, blaming others, giving unsolicited opinions and so on - this attitude of hatred is then passed down to the youth of Orange," Ms Hickman said.
"So, we need to be so careful about how we use our language, particularly around an event like this, because that hate, fueled with more hate, is never going to find resolutions."
Ms Hickman said fueling that online fire is role-modelling to Orange's youth that it's an acceptable culture to get swept up in. She said the focus should be redirected in a more healthier way.
"They're learned behaviours and if that's what [young people] are being shown, then that's not solution-focused - it solves nothing, spreads hate and breeds more problems," she said looking at online vitriol.
"I think it's really easy for the community to turn their back on people - whether it be youth, families and parents, teachers, or the school altogether - but there needs to be a community approach."
Whether it be in the workplace, sporting or school communities, Ms Hickman said since moving to Orange some years ago, she's seen "a lot in the Central West", in terms of perpetuating unhealthy behaviours in different environments.
Ms Hickman said it's vital the community supports all schools and then, as a collective, work to find solutions which have the potential to prevent harmful situations.
Providing education, inside and outside of school, on managing emotions was a first tackling point in her opinion, with the second, to focus on regularly promoting young people to seek help.
When compatible, it has the power to reduce conflict and encourages a more socially-proactive space to operate in.
"Whether that be in their friendship circles, in life, at home - wherever those struggles with feelings of hurt, anger, neglect or harm may be," Ms Hickman said.
"There needs to be more education and guidance around this for children, not just awareness and not just at school - how can we be proactive in our conversations, rather than reactive?"
Those who work in these environments, Ms Hickman said, also need a strong support network.
"We need to build a network of support ... support the teachers, rather than call them out on social media and turn against them," she said.
"There is a huge teacher crisis with staff shortages at the moment and teachers are human beings, as well - they need support and partnership from parents and from the community, too.
"So, we need to walk the talk - to be calm, cool and collected - and to be helpful, rather than all just jumping on the bandwagon."
A call-to-action, Ms Hickman advised that overall, the best solution is for the people of Orange to steer away from the toxicity of hatred, at all costs.
She also talked about positioning things in a different light, where a different approach includes an entire community.
"Let's look at how we can do better and to think about how to use our words in the aftermath of this event, because as adults - we need to lead the way," she said.
"We need to be asking ourselves how it is we can best support this school community to find those solutions.
"And we need to be doing better for our youth - not showing them how to hate."
Downloadable facts for parents and free resources have been made free and accessible, which are available online via Jessica Hickman's website.
