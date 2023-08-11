Central Western Daily
The Catch Up

The Catch-up catches up with author, Central West Inspired Women co-founder and speaker Jessica Hickman

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
Jessica is a leadership coach, speaker, educator and author who focuses on empowering others to own their ability with authentic confidence. Sign-up to The Catch-Up here.

