Jessica is a leadership coach, speaker, educator and author who focuses on empowering others to own their ability with authentic confidence.
What do you love about regional NSW?
The best part about regional Australia has been the people, especially here in Orange. The community spirit is something that ties us all together in a strong, inspiring network. The support from other business owners and the connections I've made here, run deep.
What was your inspiration to get into business in the Central West?
When we decided to move in 2020 I just assumed my already established business would continue to be online. How wrong was I? The Central West is booming with industry, which provided a lot of word-of-mouth referrals. From councils, mining and agribusiness to small bespoke companies, the rich landscape of businesses has been a pleasant surprise. I can deliver workplace culture workshops locally, not have to travel as much and go home each night to a beautiful home outside Orange. The business and lifestyle opportunities are endless.
How do mothering, Central West Inspired Women, Bullyology and being a Business Orange board member blend?
I genuinely love what I do, so it doesn't feel like work. Out of all my roles, being a good mother is my number one priority. I ensure I manage my time and say no to opportunities that don't make sense for my family. After experiencing burnout previously, I recognise the signs and listen to my body. It helps to disconnect from my phone and take some time out in nature if things feel overwhelming. A strong support system is important and I have that in my husband Troy.
What is something you're working on improving?
Outdated bias. As a working mother, it's amazing to have supportive organisations that value this. Making sure working parents are given access to the opportunities they desire without having to comprise on their personal priorities, have support to return to work when they are ready and still be offered a promotion, being allowed to nurse babies without being judged for it.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?
I try to follow the great advice to focus on staying true to myself, following my own intuition and being the best version of myself.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Business: Shameless plug Bullyology
Place to eat: The Union Bank, Groundstone and Gather @Sonic (all Orange)
Event to attend: Any Central West Inspired Women's event.
