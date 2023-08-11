I genuinely love what I do, so it doesn't feel like work. Out of all my roles, being a good mother is my number one priority. I ensure I manage my time and say no to opportunities that don't make sense for my family. After experiencing burnout previously, I recognise the signs and listen to my body. It helps to disconnect from my phone and take some time out in nature if things feel overwhelming. A strong support system is important and I have that in my husband Troy.

