'I never had that': Moore lauds opportunities given to women in footy

Tori Moore has enjoyed a fair amount of success in her league tag career, both for Orange CYMS and Western Rams.
But when she was growing up, playing rugby league, be it tackle or tag, wasn't an option for a girl from Orange.
So getting the opportunity to help guide the next generation, all of whom can play any version of footy they want, is pretty special.
"It's so cool because I never had that growing up," she said.
"I could only play with Vipers a few years ago so it's cool that they're able to do that and Georgie Barrett, I reckon she could crack it [in NRLW].
"I played netball and basketball as league tag wasn't a thing out here until after school."
Moore and her CYMS team kick off their Western Premiership league tag campaign against a daunting Mudgee Dragons outfit on Saturday, April 27.
The red and whites have recruited both India Draper and Alahna Ryan and so far have flexed their newfound muscles, taking out the preseason western challenge.
With the West South West Suns playing a touch carnival during round one, CYMS will be missing some faces in addition to the off-season losses of the Prestwidge sisters.
Hope Gibson will line up during round one but will spend most of the year in Newcastle but CYMS has gained back Emily Williams, something Moore is very excited about.
"The only one that we've probably really got back is Em Williams," she said.
"She had a rest last year even though she was there for most of our games running water.
"So she's back but she hasn't skipped a beat.
"She's one of the older girls, always turns up and she's a fullback as well, she's very safe.
"So being able to put her back there and have Georgie as the five-eighth strengthens us."
In 2023 CYMS ran into five-time premiers Bathurst St Pat's in the preliminary final after what was a strong year but with 2024 seeing every team play one another for the first time, Moore said it was hard to gauge what level their opposition would be at just yet.
"We've been in semis I think ever since we've been in so we've always been up there, we just haven't cracked a win yet," she said.
"It's just hard to know without actually seeing what the other teams are like.
"We had Dubbo CYMS in the trial and we weren't full strength at all and we got over them, but I think they've lost a few.
"India Draper was over at Forbes and now she's over at Mudgee and then Alahna Ryan was at Dubbo, now she's over at Mudgee.
"Plus we didn't play Mudgee, Wellington, Parkes or Lithgow last year.
"So now that you play everyone once, it'll be good to actually know what they're like."
