Georgie ready to go to the next level after signing with Sydney Roosters

Georgie Barrett's Sydney Roosters career got off to the perfect start as she helped steer her side to a 38-4 win against North Sydney Bears on Saturday, February 3.
The Roosters Indigenous Academy was ruthless in their Tarsha Gale Cup opener, running in eight tries to one.
Barrett got on the score sheet with three conversions while Parkes' Elizabeth MacGregor scored a second half hat-trick.
The Vipers halfback has made the step-up to the Roosters' side after signing a development contract in 2023 and said she was keen to be making the change, even if it's causing some butterflies.
"It was very exciting, but I was a bit nervous," she said.
"It's just good to play against other girls who are sort of up to the same level.
"I was a development player and then this year I managed to get in the squad."
Barrett, who is in Year 12, said she was enjoying the differences in the metro game compared to the country.
She explained how her role as a play maker contrasted greatly between the two levels, something she was having to adjust to.
"In Sydney, I feel like everyone knows their jobs," she said.
"In Orange and country footy in general, as a halfback you need to tell people where they need to be, where they need to stand.
"But in Sydney it's up to you to tell them the play and they know where to be.
"It's good for me because I'm able to play off the girls better and work with them better, the plays are definitely more complex.
"We run moves we probably wouldn't be able to do out here in Orange."
While proud of her achievements in earning a starting spot, Barrett said she wasn't resting on her laurels ahead of a packed year including Western Rams, CYMS league tag and Vipers.
"You're always trying to push yourself to be better," she said.
"My game has definitely improved but there's still a lot more room for improvement.
"Playing with those girls up in Sydney, the quality is much better, so you're just improving with every training session."
