Georgie ready to go to the next level after signing with Sydney Roosters

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
February 5 2024 - 7:30pm
Georgie Barrett's Sydney Roosters career got off to the perfect start as she helped steer her side to a 38-4 win against North Sydney Bears on Saturday, February 3.

