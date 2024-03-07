Williams won't be left wondering in 2024 as star fullback returns to the fold

Emily Williams didn't want to miss the 2023 league tag season, but with so many other commitments to keep on top of, she felt it was the right thing to do.
Between university, work and her various netball roles both in Orange and with the Western Academy Region of Sport, the CYMS star would have been stretched too thin.
Or so she thought.
"I didn't think I'd be able to commit to all of it," she said with a wry smile.
"Turns out, I could have."
And so, for the second half of CYMS' campaign, Williams ran the water.
The green and gold finished the regular season second overall, but were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual premiers Bathurst St Pat's.
"They went well for what they did, but I would have liked to have been out there to help lead them," she said of the youthful CYMS outfit.
Williams' desire to get back onto the field was so evident, that it came as no surprise when the fullback announced her comeback for the 2024 season.
"Once I started running the water for the girls, I couldn't wait to be back here," she added.
"I knew I wasn't going to be taking on the Western region netball again, so that frees up a few weekends. I really missed being around the club and the culture."
While CYMS will once again be a young team this coming season - with the 21-year-old Williams expected to be the second oldest - she has all the faith in the world they can compete with the likes of St Pat's, Orange Hawks and Mudgee.
"There's a lot of talent for us across the board and experience will come playing at this level," she said.
"We're feeling pretty good about going into the season. It would be good to get a few trial matches in to see what we need to work on."
CYMS' first game of the season will see pay at home on Saturday, April 27.
