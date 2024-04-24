Woodbridge Cup Corner: The kids are alright and points fiasco flares up again

Round three has come and gone and teams are well and truly finding their groove in the 2024 Woodbridge Cup.
This week's cup corner will take a look at the expanded youth league before checking in with clubs after another week of confusion regarding the player points system.
Let's get into it.
The Woodbridge Cup youth league has really taken a big leap forward in 2024.
There were three new clubs who put their hand up to field a side - Orange United Warriors, Blayney Bears and Cowra Magpies.
Retained from 2023 were Molong Bulls, Canowindra Tigers and Grenfell Goannas while Condobolin Rams didn't field a side.
It's a return to the six-team competition from 2022.
For the Warriors, it's the first youth side they've fielded as a club and in a pretty crowded market.
Orange CYMS and Hawks have under 18s sides with juniors feeding into these, Blayney have a side while Molong Bulls are the premier youth league side after going back-to-back.
So for the Warriors to get enough young men to put their hand up and rip in is achievement enough.
But they have proven to be very competitive so far, going down 22-18 to the Bulls on Saturday after a 12-6 loss to Blayney in round two.
The Bears lost in a one-point thriller to 2023 runners-up Canowindra in round three while Cowra looms as the heavyweight, defeating Blayney 26-16 and Grenfell 46-4 to sit atop the ladder.
Now all eyes turn to the blockbuster Molong-Cowra game on Saturday (April 27) to be played at the neutral venue of Eugowra.
The Player Points Index System has been a hot topic of conversation at grounds during the first three rounds.
Of the three games we've been to, only Blayney had total points listed on team sheets.
But a lot of the clubs have told us they are still waiting on NSW Rugby League to confirm who is worth what and with clubs only given 50 points on gameday to play with, you can understand the ire.
On top of that, clubs are rightfully confused about how NSWRL comes to its points conclusions.
How can it cost the same amount (15 points) to nab a fellow Woodbridge player as it does to poach a Peter McDonald Premiership first grader? Make it make sense.
It's not just Woodbridge being affected either with some Peter McDonald Premiership clubs unsure of what players are worth ahead of round one kicking off this weekend.
We've reached out to NSWRL asking for player values for each team in the west but are yet to even receive an acknowledgement of contact.
Making points transparent like they do up in Newcastle would fix this, Peak Hill Roosters president Torin Hando agrees.
Each week we will take a look at which teams have been lighting up the first grade and league tag competitions, alternating between the two.
For those unfamiliar with a power ranking ladder, it's similar to your conventional standings, except it's completely subjective and based on who we think is in the best form, regardless of their points total.
It's time for the second edition of the men's rankings.
