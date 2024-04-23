Bombs away: Does this young Bull have the best boot in the competition?

The Molong Bulls' secret weapon isn't secret anymore.
In their round three Youth League clash with Orange United, the defending premiers took to the sky early and often to put pressure on the Warriors backline and make good use of gale blowing at Wade Park.
Young Jamaine Trapman was the player tasked with making life uncomfortable for the opposition and he executed that game plan to perfection.
On more than one occasion, the second-rower's spiral bombs proved uncatchable for the opposition. After finding turf, the ball then made its way into the arms of a chasing Bull who ran away for a try.
Speaking after the 22-18 victory, Trapman revealed he honed his craft the old-fashioned way.
"Heaps of sacrifice on the weekends," he said.
"Just out the backyard kicking."
For Trapman, 2024 marks just his first season with the Bulls.
Prior to the current Woodbride Cup season, the Molong boy could be found lining up for the Cabonne Roos.
He said the team had been more than welcoming and believed they had a good chance of once again taking home the title.
"We're all just ripping in," he added.
"The boys are having a good dig and I reckon we're in with a good shot this year."
While Trapman certainly caught the eye of onlookers on Saturday, his coach Dave Townsend revealed his abilities with the boot were relatively unknown to him during pre-season.
"I actually didn't know he could kick the footy until one of the other boys said 'give it to Jamaine'," he said.
"He has a natural gift for it. I don't know how he does it."
Trapman is part of a fresh-look Bulls team that's hoping to incorporate a few new faces while maintaining their dominance.
Having rattled off back-to-back wins to open the season, it appears the plan is working.
"It's a real good team culture at Molong. They all want to be there and be part of it," Townsend added.
"(After Cabonne) they could go wherever they want really, but the fact they want to stay at Molong is good."
