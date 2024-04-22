How a chat between mates helped this bush footy legend reignite his love of the game

Greg Behan loves the Oberon Tigers.
He credits the club, along with Bathurst Panthers for whom he played the back end of his junior career with, as the reason why he was able to reach the heights of Group 10 and Western Division representative.
"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have had those opportunities," he said.
"Those two clubs combined, they're home to me."
Although Behan has lost a step since his heyday, the hard-running, no-nonsense prop continues to tower of opposing players and teammate alike every weekend during winter.
But if not for some convincing from Tigers stalwart Luke Christie-Johnston and former coach Abel Lefaoseu, this late-career resurgence may never have come to fruition.
"I was umming and ahhing about pulling up stumps flat out," Behan said of his consideration to retire from the sport following the cancelled 2020 Group 10 season.
"I was more focused on work than anything else at that period of time, but those two boys got me in and I've been enjoying it ever since."
So in 2021, seven years after last lining up in the yellow and black, Behan was back with Oberon to contest the Mid West League Cup.
A year later and the Tigers, along with CSU and Orange United, joined the Woodbridge Cup where they have been ever since.
Despite the chopping and changing, Behan is "actually enjoying" his footy once again.
"Woodbridge Cup is different. It's a little bit slower which helps the body," he added.
"To me it's where the old heads go, so I'm playing against a lot of people I'm familiar with anyway, people who are my age.
"You get to the game and can actually enjoy a beer with friends after the match as well."
The Tigers have gotten off to a flying start to the 2024 season.
Two wins and a 26-all draw with the title-contending Cowra Magpies has Oberon sitting third on the ladder after three weeks.
The latest victory against Orange United may well have been their most impressive performance so far.
Despite fielding just the bare 13 at Wade Park on April 20, the Tigers battled hard until the end and finished comfortable 18-point winners.
Behan, like the other 12 men who lined up for the Tigers, played the full 80 minutes.
"You want to work for the bloke next to you. You don't want to let him down," he said.
"The more you can do for the bloke next to you, the more you know your mate will do for you. It's as simple as that."
And if all that wasn't enough, Behan is also working hard for his club off the field.
He coaches Oberon's under 12s side and took on the role of president for the junior club in 2024.
"We're now trying to build for the future as we have the new clubhouse and stadium coming. We're hoping to build a foundation to get the juniors flowing more. The town is growing so the football club should be too," Behan added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.