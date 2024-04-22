Adventure Playground set for demolition as revamp timeline revealed

Construction of the new multi-million-dollar Orange Adventure Playground is set to begin.
The existing facility will be demolished in coming weeks, with of the new build due to kick off mid-May.
Design plans include a slide, splash park, climbing frame, inground trampoline, swings, and restoration of the existing wooden castle.
Costs are estimated at just under $2.5 million. Construction is expected to take about four-months.
"Plans look really good," deputy mayor Gerald Power told the Central Western Daily in December.
"A splash park will definitely be a positive out there ... housing it all in the one area is an absolute no-brainer."
Built in 2002, the existing playground is made largely of wood. Some features will be retained.
The revamp is part of bigger plans for the Botanic Gardens, with a giant "free flight" bird aviary also proposed by council staff.
A 'fantastic" new playground at Lake Canobolas was opened to the public earlier this year.
