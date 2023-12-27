Orange Adventure Playground one step closer as design plans finalised

Construction of the new Orange Adventure Playground is one step closer.
Design plans are now complete. The contract to build the project went to tender in December.
Digital renders include a slide, splash park, climbing frame, inground trampoline, swings, and restoration of the existing wooden castle.
"Plans look really good," deputy mayor Gerald Power told the Central Western Daily in December.
"The splash park will definitely be a positive out there ... Housing it all in the one area is an absolute no-brainer."
Revamp of the aging playground at Orange Botanic Gardens is expected to cost about $1.93 million. The majority comes via a NSW Government grant.
Tenders opened in late December. Applications close on February 16, 2024. Construction is expected to take about four months.
"Designs will come back to council and we'll go from there," mayor Jason Hamling said.
The project is part of bigger plans for the Botanic Gardens, with a giant "free flight" bird aviary also proposed by council staff.
The new playground at Lake Canobolas was opened to the public earlier this month.
