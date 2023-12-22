'Fantastic' new playground opens at Lake Canobolas as revamp nears finish

A 'fantastic' new playground has opened at Lake Canobolas just outside Orange.
Climbing frames, a slide, swings, "sound making" tubes and drums, shade sails, and seating feature at the $194,000 installation.
"It's just fantastic," mayor Jason Hamling told the Central Western Daily from the site on Friday.
"I'm sure with some warm weather, there'll be a lot more more people out here."
He said he believes it's "right up there" among the best playgrounds in the Orange region.
The development is part of a wider $1.3 million revamp at Lake Canobolas.
Beach areas on both sides have been landscaped and all footpaths are now paved. A large floating barge on the water is due to arrive early next year.
New barbeques, tables and seating, and additional parking spaces will also be completed in 2024.
"It looks absolutely fabulous," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said.
"The grassy areas ... really brighten it up. Parents can sit along the edge of the lake to watch the children in the water.
"I think it's going to be something that's definitely going to be utilised more this summer."
The old Apex playground has been brought back to Orange for restoration. Installation at Glenroi Oval, Gosling Creek, or Margret Stevenson Park is under consideration.
