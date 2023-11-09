Orange could become home of the region's first dedicated parkour park.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Possible construction of a giant new bird aviary, Wirrabara Walk lighting, the likely return of greyhound racing, and demolition on Lords Place also came before Orange City Council on Tuesday night.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers this week. Deep dive stories will be published in coming days.
An investigation into the viability of building a parkour park at the abandoned netball courts next to Moulder Park was unanimously greenlit by councillors.
"I think it's really important we listen to our younger generations ... this is available to all ages and abilities," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh - who brought the proposal to council - said.
"I had calls from Dubbo and Bathurst about this. It'd be the only facility this side of the Blue Mountains. We can be innovators on this."
Possible plans to build a giant new aviary at the Botanic Gardens received support from some, and strong pushback from others - primarily on cost grounds and claims it would lead to eventual removal of the Cook Park facility.
Cr David Mallard moved an amendment explicitly requesting to Cook Park aviary be removed if a free flight alternative can be build at the Botanic Gardens.
"I understand the attachment some have ... but the reality is its not suitable for modern times," he said.
"A free flight aviary would be a really great attraction. It would provide the positive experience people already derive ... with better outcomes."
The amendment was defeated. The Cook Park aviary will be retained in its current state, while a report into possible construction at the Botanic Gardens will be noted.
New lighting along Wirrabara Walk will be installed before the year's end, director Scott Maunder confirmed. He said the installations will not be solar powered.
Council CEO David Waddell meanwhile revealed solar panels installed across town are now saving ratepayers about $500,000 per year, with the initial $2.4 million loan now fully paid off.
A laser show and live music is planned for New Years Eve in the North Court. The new giant Christmas tree purchased by council last year will be reinstalled, and a Carols by Candlelight event will be held on December 9.
Services committee chair Jack Evans said REX has cut some flights from Orange due to staff shortages. The slots are being held for the airline.
"I wish them the best in finding those pilots," Cr Jack Evans said.
All councillors and mayor Jason Hamling were in attendance.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for November 21, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.