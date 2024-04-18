Another Rainbow Festival booked in for next year ... but is it premature?

Another Orange Rainbow Festival appears to be booked in for next year ... but promoters may have jumped the gun.
A McNamara Lane Street Party on March 23, 2025 is scheduled under "upcoming events" with new advertisements on Orange360 and VisitNSW.com.
Photos from this year's event are attached. The date and text differ from 2024 advertising material.
"A celebration of our much-loved LGBTQIA+ community and all its allies, the event will embrace diversity, foster acceptance and inclusivity, and support the young LGBTQIA+ community to be themselves," the promotional blurb says.
"Party the night away under a canopy of festoon lights with food stalls, drinks and dancing to celebrate inclusivity, diversity, acceptance and equality."
A spokesperson for organiser Orange City Council said the advertising is premature.
"Following on from the success of the Rainbow Festival in March, when hundreds of people attended the event, there's been a lot of interest in staging the festival again next year," a statement said.
"Council staff are looking at grant opportunities and the potential for business sponsorship will also be explored.
"No money has been allocated for a Rainbow Festival in the draft budget for next year that's currently being developed. It would be up to Council to give it a funding priority."
The inaugural Rainbow Festival ran over three days, from Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24 in 2024.
It featured a drag bingo, march through the CBD, 18-plus street party, Robertson Park markets and brunch. Hundreds turned out for most events and many travelled from across the country to attend.
"It was absolutely fantastic ... there was a massive turnout," attendee Jess Hickman told the CWD in March.
"I'd love to take my family next year ... I'm hoping there'll be one every year, so my children can grow up in a vibrant community that values equality.
"It was so great to see the community spirit ... the highlight was just coming together with residents and the business community.
"I loved the march. I think it was so powerful for our community to feel seen, heard and valued."
Some community groups protested the event, with controversy largely focused on plans for a "drag storytime" which did not go ahead.
Earlier this month the CWD revealed NSW Police are investigating an alleged incident at a third-party stall.
