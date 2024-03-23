Vibrant Colour City: Orange's first Rainbow Festival celebrated in heart of town

Orange was a city of many colours on Saturday as the first annual Rainbow Festival and Parade took place in the heart of town.
The streets were filled with Rainbow flags as the community celebrated the Orange region's LGBTQIA+ community.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was snapping all the festivities throughout the day.
On Saturday, a march started at the South Court, up Byng Street, along Lords Place and into Robertson Park where the Festival began.
At the Festival crowds were treated to performances, live music, Pride Pets, market stalls and a drag queen competition.
The party was due to continue into the evening with crowds braving the weather for the McNamara Lane street party.
