Call for 'one every year' after massive turnout at inaugural Rainbow Festival

Calls to make the Rainbow Festival an annual occurrence have already emerged after big crowds braved the rain to celebrate in Orange this weekend.
More than 1000 people took part in the three-day event comprising a pride march through the CBD, festival, street party, brunch, and drag bingo.
"It was absolutely fantastic ... there was a massive turnout," attendee Jess Hickman told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"I'd love to take my family next year ... I'm hoping there'll be one every year, so my children can grow up in a vibrant community that values equality.
"It was so great to see the community spirit ... the highlight was just coming together with residents and the business community.
"I loved the march. I think it was so powerful for our community to feel seen, heard and valued."
Orange's inaugural Rainbow Festival was initially pencilled in for 2020, but cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.
Organised by Orange City Council in conjunction with youth group Sincerely Queer, the event is funded through a state government grant.
