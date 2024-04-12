Police investigating alleged sex toy game during Orange Rainbow Festival

Police have launched inquiries into an alleged sex toy game during the Orange Rainbow Festival.
The vibrator race reportedly occurred inside a stall at the all-ages market in Robertson Park on March 23, 2024.
A representative for NSW Police contacted the Central Western Daily on April 12 to reveal it is "conducting inquiries".
The CWD understands multiple complaints were lodged with authorities following the festival.
"[We] do not comment on ongoing police investigations," a spokesperson for Orange City Council - which helped organise the festival - said.
More information on police inquiries will be published when it becomes available.
The inaugural Orange Rainbow Festival ran over three days, from Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24 in 2024.
It featured a drag bingo, march through the CBD, 18-plus street party, Robertson Park markets and brunch.
Some community groups protested the event, with controversy largely focused on plans for a "drag storytime" which did not go ahead.
