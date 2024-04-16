'What are we doing wrong': Orange renters 'don't stand a chance' of owning a home

Renters around Orange are concerned the "lifetime goal of owning your own home" will never become a reality for them.
Josie Ellis has rented the same four-bedroom North Orange home with her partner and their three kids since she moved to town in 2019.
At first, the idea of home ownership was within the realm of possibility.
But a Covid-triggered housing price jump between 2020 and 2023 made that target seemingly impossible.
"With all these people who are purchasing houses and investment properties from Sydney, we don't stand a chance," she said.
"It's very frustrating because I don't see it happening in the next five to 10 years."
Record house sales have dominated headlines over the past 24 months. During that time, Ms Ellis has watched her weekly rent go from $480 to the "relatively" cheap mark of $600 all while groceries and electricity have also sky-rocketed.
Even though both she and her partner work full-time, the cost of living crisis has made it "virtually impossible" for them to put any savings aside.
"You just feel like you're not going to get ahead," Ms Ellis added.
"We can't have another child because we can't afford for me to be off work. It's really scary to think how it's going to be."
While the idea of buying a four-bedroom home for $500,000 now seems "achievable", according to realestate.com as of publication, there is just one house in Orange listed for less than half-a-million dollars and only seven for less than $650,000
"The deposit situation they require is ridiculous," she said.
Ms Ellis spoke out after it was revealed that a little more than one in four homes (28.4 per cent) around the city were purchased mortgage-free in 2023.
The research from Pexa found the demographic profile of cash buyers across the east of Australia was different to mortgage buyers as cash buyers tended to be older and more likely to be retired. They were also 'asset-rich' with accumulated property portfolio.
"It's fantastic for them, but if it's affecting your average Joe Blow trying to get into the market, then it's really unfair," Ms Ellis said.
"What are we doing wrong?"
