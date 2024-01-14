New CBD record confirmed as price for historic Byng Street home revealed

The sale of an historic home has broken the Orange CBD record.
In December, news broke that after months of trying, 60 Byng Street was finally off the market after a Sydney buyer swooped in.
At the time, previous owner Ernest Shave said the 25-room house had been sold for between $3 million and $4 million.
With the CBD record sitting at $3.05 million for the sale of 41 Sampson Street, it was assumed the Byng Street home had set a new record, but nothing was confirmed.
Now, the Central Western Daily can reveal 60 Byng Street is the new CBD record holder, having been sold for $3.3 million.
Listing agents Peter McCormack and Tom Figuero from Belle Property were the ones responsible in securing the landmark price.
"Ultimately, what we needed was a bit of patience because it was a unique type of buyer that we needed to find," Mr McCormack said.
"We wanted someone who loved and could see value in the heritage and the history in it, but also someone who could see the potential to what could be done to it and improve it."
In April 2023, the eight bedroom, three bathroom home which includes its own backyard tennis court was listed for sale with a guide price of $4.2 million and then later in the year for $3.9 million.
Mr McCormack noted how he "always" saw value in the property.
"We're not dealing with a dozen buyers in that price range every week, so it was just a matter of time before it happened. I 100 per cent had belief that it would sell, it was just a matter of time before we found that buyer," he said.
"The advertising campaign was extensive, we did some advertising through the Sydney market. it's a much wider net you need to cast with a property like that to potentially find the right buyer.
While the real estate agent would not say what the plans for the house were, he did believe there would be an "exciting new chapter" for the property.
Described at "late federation", the home was originally purchased by James Dalton in 1855 from the Crown for four pounds.
