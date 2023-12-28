Orange house price records tumble as bigger trend emerges in 2023

House price records were broken multiple times in a big year for Orange real estate.
The historic cottage at 41 Sampson Street went for $3.05 million in March, exceeding the previous Colour City high by more than $200,000.
In December 60 Byng Street may have gone for more again, selling for an undisclosed figure "between $3 and $4 million."
Despite a booming luxury home market, CoreLogic data reveals a bigger trend in Orange real estate amid climbing interest rates.
The median house price began to tail off very slightly throughout the year amid climbing interest rates. It finished at $695,000 from about 592 sales.
Apartment prices meanwhile increased substantially, with the median climbing about 8.7 per cent to $500,000 from 72 sales.
Rents were also stable, after a dramatic increase throughout 2022. Median rent for houses was $520 per week and the median unit was $400 per week.
In September the Central Western Daily reported nine houses had broken $2 million during the previous 12 months in Orange.
Several major housing developments are planned in 2024.
Earlier this year Orange City Council announced plans for a new suburb off Redmond Place, with a focus on affordable homes.
Possible social and affordable development at council land on Woodward Street has also be floated.
