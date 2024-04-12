Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

'Pleasing' signs for bolstered Youth League comp after introduction of new clubs

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
April 13 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the wet and wild weather didn't allow all Woodbridge Cup clubs to kick off their 2024 campaigns, a couple of new additions were able to make their mark.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.