'Pleasing' signs for bolstered Youth League comp after introduction of new clubs

While the wet and wild weather didn't allow all Woodbridge Cup clubs to kick off their 2024 campaigns, a couple of new additions were able to make their mark.
In the battle of the former Group 10 teams, Cowra Magpies dominated Blayney Bears in their first grade matchup on April 6.
But it was a game earlier in the day which caught the attention of competition president Andrew Pull.
Despite Condobolin failing to field any footy teams in 2024, the number of sides competing in the Woodridge Youth League competition jumped from four in 2023 to six this season.
Of the three new teams taking part, Blayney hadn't fielded an under 18s side in "many years" while Orange United never had in their brief history. The Magpies finished with just one win during the 2023 Tom Nelson Premiership.
Despite losing 26-16, Pull was especially pleased with the Bears.
"It was really nice and I think their whole club is stoked with that," he said.
"It was so hard for them in the (Peter McDonald Premiership) because you really need 20 guns to compete because of the bigger towns."
When the Youth League competition was revived in 2009, it had just three teams.
Since then, the structure has fluctuated but for the most part, comprised of between four and six clubs.
Pull remembered being questioned on why they would bother running the competition at all.
"It gives clubs an opportunity to keep those juniors and build a first grade team around them in later years," he added.
"Once you lose them at 18, it can be hard to get them back."
But as the Woodbridge Cup continues to grow and concerns raised in regards to the Peter McDonald Premiership's viability as a joint G10/G11 competition, the question must be asked of whether this rise is good for rugby league as a whole.
Pull saw no issues and said the competitions targeted different players.
"We're not trying to get kids who are already trying to play with CYMS or Hawks," he said, referencing the fact there are now three clubs (Orange United, Blayney and Molong) within a 30 minute drive of Orange that field under 18s teams.
"We're trying to get new kids to the game or players who aren't quite up to that PMP level at the minute.
"You come to Woodbridge where all our clubs are looking for players and so they get plenty of game-time. You don't improve if you don't get on the field."
The president isn't resting on his laurels either.
He held out hope Condobolin would return at some stage and that Peak Hill and Trundle could both produce Youth League sides in the near future.
"Our goal is to get community sport up and running and get kids on the field," he added.
"I think the only way is upwards."
