Woodbridge Cup Corner is back with a huge call after only one round

Round one of the 2024 Woodbridge Cup is done and dusted...well kind of.
A rain bomb covering much of Eastern Australia caused a bit of havoc across the west with all sports grounds in Orange closed, meaning the return of Peak Hill Roosters' Matty Fuller to face Orange United Warriors at Pride Park was postponed.
Earlier on the Saturday, CSU Mungoes had to relocate their game against Oberon Tigers to the latter's home ground due to the deluge.
By Sunday the skies had cleared enough for all matches to go ahead and there were plenty of interesting results to say the least.
Is it too early to make a call on who the first grade premiers will be? Yes.
Are we going to do it anyway? Also yes.
Cowra Magpies looked bloody good first up against Blayney Bears, also in their first match at Woodbridge Cup level.
Their 42-4 win at Sid Kallas Oval saw them run in eight tries to one with new recruit and former Eugowra Golden Eagles coach Ricky Whitton scoring a double.
With Canowindra Tigers also flexing their muscles with a 58-0 win against Cargo Blue Heelers, we reckon a repeat of the Woodbridge 10s final could be in store come August.
Molong Bullettes impressed everyone in 2023, finishing sixth on the ladder before making a preliminary final run.
Boasting some new recruits such as representative rugby star Holly Jones and Sami Lang from Orange Hawks, the Molong girls were stopped in their tracks by Manildra.
The Rhinettes showed exactly why they took out the 2023 premiership, comfortably beating the visitors 26-4 in front of a vocal home crowd.
They pose threats all over the field but what may impress coach Molly Hoswell most is their commitment in defence, containing the likes of star Molong fullback Katie Fulwood all afternoon.
Canowindra Tigers also raised a few eyebrows, thrashing last season's runners-up Cargo 32-0.
Just like last year each week we will take a look at which teams have been lighting up the first grade and league tag competitions, alternating between the two.
For those unfamiliar with a power ranking ladder, it's similar to your conventional standings, except it's completely subjective and based on who we think is in the best form, regardless of their points total.
The five winners will obviously be in the top five for the first week but not necessarily based on their margins. For example, Oberon Tigers beat CSU Mungoes by 36 but we have them below Manildra who won by 20 simply because the Rhinos are the defending premiers and still look the part.
Blayney meanwhile are 10th and above CSU and Grenfell despite losing by more - this is because we still think they have a handy side this year and were missing some players on Saturday.
First up is first grade:
