Who forgot to pull the plug out? Record rainfall floods Cook Park garden

By Grace Dudley
Updated April 9 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 11:00am
Entrances to the Cook Park rose garden have been sealed off after record rainfall flooded the sunken garden last weekend.

GD

Grace Dudley

Journalist at the Central Western Daily, Orange, New South Wales.

Grace joined the Central Western Daily in February 2024. Got a story to share? Reach out at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

