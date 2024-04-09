Who forgot to pull the plug out? Record rainfall floods Cook Park garden

Entrances to the Cook Park rose garden have been sealed off after record rainfall flooded the sunken garden last weekend.
On Saturday, Orange recorded 73 millimetres of rain - its heaviest day of April rainfall in 25 years, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
This rainfall led to the partial flooding of Cook Park's 60 centimetre-high sunken rose garden on Saturday, leaving thick mud.
A spokesperson for Orange City Council said the water in the sunken rose garden is gradually subsiding and the flooding was caused by a blocked drain.
"Council's drainage crew are expected to be on-hand on (Tuesday) to clear the garden's blocked drain," the spokesperson said.
Over the weekend, from Friday to Sunday, the Bureau recorded exactly 100mm of rain at the Orange airport.
The council spokesperson said despite the flooding, the heavy rain "was welcome for the park's gardens" and "it's unlikely that there will be any lasting impact for the roses".
Severe weather warnings for the region have ceased as rainfall continues to decrease through the week.
