Cup shock as preliminary finalists withdraw a month out from round one

Woodbridge Cup will only have 13 teams in 2024 after the withdrawal of a first grade and league tag team.
Condobolin Rams confirmed on Sunday, March 3 they would not be fielding men's and women's sides.
"The decision was not made lightly, but the Condobolin Rams and Ramettes will not be entering teams in the Woodbridge Cup for the 2024 season," a statement on social media read.
The club had previously put out appeals for more players during summer, in late February the club issued a call to arms to be able to field a side.
"The commitment shown ahead of the season has been sub-par and is not promising for the future of the club," a social media post read.
"Numbers to fill our First Grade team are desperately needed in order to confidently enter a side into this season."
The withdrawal comes off the back of a strong campaign from the club, with the league tag side making it to the preliminary final before losing to eventual premiers Manildra Rhinos.
The men's side finished third on the ladder and also fell one game short of a grand final, losing 44-18 to Trundle Boomers.
It means the 2024 Woodbridge Cup will now require a bye with the draw having been sent to clubs for feedback.
The Central Western Daily has reached out to Condobolin for comment.
