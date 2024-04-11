Huge blow for title hopefuls but confidence still sky-high ahead of season opener

In the lead up to the start of the new Blowes Cup season, ACM will be previewing all six clubs ahead of kick-off on April 20.
From reigning premiers Bathurst Bulldogs to Dubbo Kangaroos, Orange City, Orange Emus, Forbes Platypi and Cowra Eagles, we'll be looking at each club's strengths, weaknesses, key players and more.
Next, it's the Orange Emus.
History repeated itself in 2023 as Emus fell one win short of glory.
Their 57-27 grand final drubbing at the hands of the Bulldogs didn't come out of the blue with the Bathurst outfit lifted by a stellar performance from Adam Plummer.
But with the 2023 Country Championships player of the grand final headed to the Newcastle Wildfires in the Shute Shield, the door is open for a new club to end Bathurst's reign of terror.
Can the team to do it be Emus? Let's find out.
Nigel Staniforth will once again take charge of the first XV and will be joined by cult hero Jan Randall in the manager's role.
Although he hasn't been able to clear that final hurdle as coach, Staniforth's pedigree for premierships as a player always puts him in good stead as a leader.
As you'll see later on, consistency will be key for Emus in 2024 and that should start at the top.
Despite a few key losses which we'll touch on next, Emus can sleep well knowing they've had the "least amount of turnover" since Staniforth joined the club.
"We were proud to get to where we got to last year, but just didn't quite finish the way we wanted to and ran out of steam," the coach said.
"I think that gave the guys enough motivation to get stronger and fitter before this season starts. They've been working really hard as a first grade squad in particularly."
Only having the two pre-season games under their belt doesn't worry Staniforth either.
His main concern is simply getting his squad fit, healthy and on the park.
"The rest takes care of itself."
Their back row has been decimated.
Fletcher Wright and AJ McNiven are both unavailable this season and while their losses will no doubt be felt, it will be Sam Greatbatch's absence on the park that will be the true test.
Work commitments have forced the Emus captain out of this season and nobody is aware of Greatbatch's loss more than Staniforth.
"We did have a very good group of back-rowers," he said.
"Unfortunately that happens and you just have to move on and work with what you have in front of you."
While there's a plethora of returning talent, our eyes will be glued to one of the new recruits.
Cory Hooper joins the club from the Warringah Rats and spent time with St Stanislaus' College alongside the outgoing Fletcher Wright growing up.
A back-rower, he will be key to whatever success Emus have this season.
First
Bulldogs' time at the top is coming to an end...or so we believe.
Even for a club like Bathurst, continuing to dominate at such a level has to wear on you and if they were to take a step back in 2024, the only logical choice to take their crown would be the Emus.
While their player losses will be impactful, it's our belief they'll overcome whatever issues arise to be call themselves Blowes Cup champions in the end.
