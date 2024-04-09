Dedication, desire and new leadership is building City into contenders

In the lead up to the start of the new Blowes Cup season, ACM will be previewing all six clubs ahead of kick-off on April 20.
From reigning premiers Bathurst Bulldogs, Dubbo Kangaroos, Orange City, Orange Emus, Forbes Platypi and Cowra Eagles, we'll be looking at each club's strengths, weaknesses, key players and more.
Up next? The Orange City Lions ...
Greg Lee might be the biggest inclusion at any club across the Central West Rugby Union this season.
The new Lions head coach has had stints at Gordon Highlanders, Western Sydney Two Blues, and Warringah Rats, where he's coached every grade from colts to Shute Shield.
He considers his time under the guidance of current Waratahs' coach Darren Coleman and former Wallaby Mark Gerrard while coaching at Warringah as the most valuable of them all.
When he signed on as City coach, Lee indicated he saw plenty of potential in the Lions. His job was just to fine tune those prospects.
"It's a matter of identifying if blokes are in the right positions, if everyone got their fair share of play time and all that kind of stuff I'll get to learn about when pre-season comes," he said.
Lee, too, has been putting in the work.
He's watched every minute of rugby played in the Blowes Cup over the course of the last three years. That's almost unbelievable.
But it's incredible dedication. And that level of desire and thirst for knowledge should see City improve dramatically in 2024.
Can the Lions win it? At this point in the year anyone can win the premiership. That's everyone's hope. That's why every club has been smashing themselves on the training paddock now since the start of February.
But ... can the Lions win it?
Absolutely. Lee's coaching philosophy has breathed new life into Pride Park. The numbers at training have been immense, and anyone who's been around rugby clubs in country areas will tell you strength lies in numbers.
If City's lower grades can hum along in 2024 then the first grade outfit should be able to go toe-to-toe with most opposition.
Is it too big a leap to go from where Orange City has been consistently over the last few years to premiers? Probably, yeah.
But it's not an impossible one.
The Lions have a mountain to climb if they're to take out this year's title, but speaking with skipper Colin McGregor and the club isn't short on confidence.
He knows the Bulldogs are the team to catch, but that's the goal.
There's a couple.
Henry Bouffler - inside centre - and Harry West at fullback.
McGregor says: "Henry's the best looking I've seen him so far. He's made a good impact at trials."
And West is one of the Lions juniors thrust into first grade at a young age who is only now just starting to mature.
McGregor says both will be players to watch at Pride Park this season.
Third.
Expect to see a very different Orange City in 2024. The Lions will play an attacking brand of rugby and are planning to throw something different at the opposition each week.
You can lock City in for finals this winter and from there anything is possible.
