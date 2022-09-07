Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
In Depth

Orange Emus legend and former Shute Shield player Nigel Staniforth retires from rugby union

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel Staniforth and wife Gabrielle with their two children, Mila and Felix. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Nigel Staniforth was one forward pass away from what would have been the perfect end to a glistening career.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.