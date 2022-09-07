Nigel Staniforth was one forward pass away from what would have been the perfect end to a glistening career.
Down late in the Blowes Clothing Cup first grade grand final, Staniforth, his Orange Emus and hundreds of fans thought the legendary captain had stolen the show after a cut-out pass to the wing seemingly put him over for the go-ahead try. But when the referee called the play back for a forward pass, that dream was shattered.
Now, the Emus legend has announced that the 15-13 loss to the Bulldogs would be the last game of his rugby union career as he has made the decision to retire from the sport.
"I kept it a bit in-house, but I had made the decision before the game to retire," Staniforth said.
"I didn't want to overdo it because it is just a game at the end of the day and there will probably be a few people who won't be playing next year as well.
"I think after the Dubbo semi I realised that you just have to enjoy it. I was still blessed with two beautiful healthy kids and a beautiful wife. It could be a lot worse."
Despite the nearly perfect ending, Staniforth said he had the time of his life during his last go-round, thanks in large part to the team around him
"They're an amazing bunch of guys and that's one of the reasons I wanted to finish what we started last year, because it was a similar group," he said.
"They're really good mates on and off the field. That's what you play football for, the comradery and to play with your mates. It was a hard season but still rewarding."
But this decision - at the age of 41 - came a season later than Staniforth had originally anticipated.
"I was going to stop last year, but we didn't get to finish the season so it would have been pretty tough to stop that way," he said.
"You don't always get to finish on your own terms, but I'd at least like to walk off the field knowing that's my last game. That was the goal and I was lucky to get to the grand final."
Staniforth moved to Orange in 2011 and was a big coup for the Emus, having previously played in the Shute Shield and overseas in New Zealand, France and Japan.
Since moving to town, Staniforth has enjoyed one of the most successful runs ever seen by a Central West rugby player.
He captained Emus to eight straight grand final appearances and won four of those, all while being a top tier player within his team, regardless of who he played alongside.
"The leadership thing wasn't something I was chasing at the start," Staniforth said.
"The first two years I was a vice-captain and helping out as much as possible, but when the captaincy got thrown on me, I hadn't done it since junior rep football. But if you're going to do something, even if it's bush footy, you may as well have a full crack at it and not go in half-hearted."
Those who know him best said he consistently set the benchmark at training and delivered in crunch time over and over again.
But it was more than just his devotion to the game itself that will have Staniforth go down in Emus lore. It was his work behind the scenes that truly showed what he meant to the club.
From taking on the role of vice-president, to recruitment of new players, organising sponsorships and designing jerseys for young and old, if it's helped Emus, there's a good chance Staniforth played a part in getting it across the line.
"You need a good board in place and a fair few of the senior players jumped in to help and we got some good coaches in. Once you have those things it definitely helps," he said.
"After a while it becomes a pretty easy job."
Although Staniforth noted that he loathes to single out any individual for praise, he did thank a special few for the part they played during his time with Emus on the field.
"There's a whole group but some of the guys that jump to mind, but my vice-captains for a lot of the time. I was lucky enough to be captain for ten years and Nick Hughes-Clapp was a big part of that and he very much flew under the radar," he said.
"Then into Scott McLean and Simon Badgery and Charlie Henley for the last few years. There's been some amazing football players."
Then comes the question on everyone's mind; what is next for Nigel Staniforth?
"We've got a farm near Lucknow that we're building at the moment and that's been the dream," he said.
"We'll move out there in the next year or so, but I'll be involved with Emus in some capacity. I haven't decided what I'm going to do, but I'll let the dust settle."
As for whether this really is the end, Staniforth noted that while the body was still willing, it was the mind which proved the deciding factory.
"A few of the guys who retired in the last couple of years said they had that itch and found it hard to watch," he added.
"I think at my age I've stretched it as far as I can stretch it. I think I could play one more year, but mentally I'm a bit past it and I want to do some other things.
"I think now it's up to the next generation to step up and have their little run."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
