Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Could we break an April rainfall record on Friday?

GD
By Grace Dudley
Updated April 4 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A massive weather system looming over most of NSW could bring with it a record-breaking day of rainfall for Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Grace Dudley

Journalist at the Central Western Daily, Orange, New South Wales.

Grace joined the Central Western Daily in February 2024. Got a story to share? Reach out at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.