Could we break an April rainfall record on Friday?

A massive weather system looming over most of NSW could bring with it a record-breaking day of rainfall for Orange.
Weatherzone.com is predicting as much as 80 millimetres of rain across Orange on Friday, just shy of the 1990 record of 82mm.
The record-breaking day occurred over 30 years ago, when 82mm of rain fell across the region on April 20, 1990.
On Friday, a 90 per cent chance of rain is forecast, with 40mm to 80mm of rainfall expected.
April is typically Orange's driest month, with the median monthly rainfall just 36 mm, so over a month's worth of rain could occur on Friday alone.
As well as heavy falls, thunderstorms and possible localised heavy rain is expected in the Central West Slopes and Plains, extending to the Riverina and South West Slopes during the day.
Though there's no flood warning for the region yet, sheep graziers across the Central Tablelands and Central West are warned of cold temperatures, rain, showers, and easterly winds expected later today and Friday.
This weather could pose a risk of death to livestock, particularly new lambs and freshly shorn sheep.
The rainy forecast has prompted venue changes to Orange's annual FOOD Week festival that kicks off this weekend.
The Friday night markets have moved from their traditional location at Roberston park to the indoor Naylor Pavilion as the showgrounds.
