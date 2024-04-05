Flash flood warnings sweep Central West region amid heavy downpour

A massive weather system looming over the Central West has sparked flood warnings across most of the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to minor to major flooding in several rivers in the area
Bathurst is under alert for possible minor to major flooding along the Macquarie River, while Orange and Molong face a minor to moderate risk along the Bell River.
Orange has recorded over 23 mm of rain the past 24 hours and more rainfall is expected in the early evening.
Towns along the Belubula River, including Blayney and Carcoar, are on alert for minor to moderate flooding threats.
Eugowra on the Mandagery Creek and Cowra on the Lachlan River also face a minor to moderate risk of flooding.
The Bureau said the weather system may cause flooding for the region from Friday April 5 into the weekend.
Residents and those working near waterways are strongly advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and to be prepared to relocate to higher ground if necessary.
The severe weather has prompted changes to Orange's annual FOOD Week festival commencing this weekend.
The Sampson Street long lunch usually held under a canopy of autumn coloured trees, has since moved to the Neymar Pavillion, as well as the Friday night market.
The Millthorpe Markets are still going ahead on Sunday, despite the weather predictions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.