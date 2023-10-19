Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Here's why thousands of bats have flown into Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
October 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What could be a record number of bats have descended onto Orange much earlier than normal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.