Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch
Profile

'Sick love' for underdogs part of history-making tale for new rugby side

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated April 16 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're new anywhere, Brittany Profke swears by making new mates by joining sporting clubs, but for her, it's evolved to a point she's now playing a key role in making history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.