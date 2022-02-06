sport, local-sport,

The Blayney Bears are after new league tag players to help bolster the club's senior girls' ranks in 2022. The Group 10 season is still a couple of months off, but already the Bears, perennial finalists and premiership winners back in 2016, are gearing up for another assault on the league tag top five. The 2022 Group 10 season won't include an under 18s girls league tag competition, and Bears president Adam Hornby believes that'll leave some players looking for a game on Sundays. The club will be holding a come-and-try evening for league tag players at Dakers Oval in Blayney on Friday, February 11 from 5pm. Hornby said any interested players are being encouraged to come across to the Bears for a trial.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/9c8bb5c8-b492-48d2-af30-4c790793ec95.jpg/r2_359_5565_3502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg