Luck of the Irish: Young gun cleans up while Hobby shows spirit

Tyler Hobby has capped a tremendous 2023 season by claiming the Sandy and Evol MacMillan Trophy for Club Spirit at the Blayney Rams rugby club awards.
Presented by Rams life member Craig Gosewisch, Hobby took out one of the club's top gongs at the annual presentation at the start of November.
Lachie Ireland cleaned up as well, taking out the club's best and fairest, rooker of the year and best forward awards after a stellar season for the two blues.
Meanwhile, the Rams club has also held its annual general meeting ahead of the 2024 Central West Rugby Union season.
Jordan Butler has stepped up to take on the presidency at the Blayney rugby club, taking over from Andrew Delaney who was at the helm of the Rams for three years.
Tyler Hobby is the vice president, Craig Gosewisch the treasurer and Brody Hewitt, Bryce Sutton, Chase Mckay and Zach Stammers make up the general committee. Anyone wishing to get involved with the Rams in 2024 is urged to get in touch with the club.
