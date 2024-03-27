Bid to slash produce markups meets wide rejection in parliament

A bill to reduce the market power of major supermarkets has failed to garner support from major political parties in Canberra.
Member for Calare, Andrew Gee and Member for Kennedy, Bob Katter, first flagged their Reduce Supermarket Dominance Bill 2024 in Orange two weeks ago.
The bill aims to impose a maximum 100 per cent markup on supermarket produce and limit market power to 20 per cent within five years.
But the bill only found support among independents and crossbenchers, and was rejected by the Labor, Liberal and National parties.
"It's very clear to everyone that right around this country of ours, supermarkets giants have way too much power," Mr Gee said.
"Australia is sick of the talk and the inquiries that have been going on for years. We need action."
Nationals Senator, Ross Cadell is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Supermarket Prices, which heard from orchardists in Orange two weeks ago.
Mr Cadell told the Central Western Daily, that Mr Katter and Mr Gee were "providing false hope to farmers and consumers across the Central West" and criticised the pair for what he deemed "political grandstanding."
"Mr Katter and Mr Gee have done no work to secure the support of the major parties," Mr Cadell said.
"The Nationals have been committed to working proactively with the members of the Senate Select Inquiry to deliver real outcomes for farmers and consumers, not publicity stunts."
Mr Cadell confronted Mr Gee two weeks ago after he staged a press conference in the lobby of Hotel Canobolas, while the Senate Select inquiry into supermarkets was held upstairs.
Mr Gee was introducing the bill and was calling on all the major parties "to back up their bold talk with deeds and action" when Mr Cadell interrupted Mr Gee and told him to "stop ambushing what we're trying to do."
"These people here have been suffering under your watch," Mr Cadell said, referring to the farmers at the time sitting in the lobby of the hotel. Mr Katter then stood up for Mr Gee and told Mr Cadell to "shut up" and "stop interrupting" him.
The Senate Select Committee on supermarket prices was established in December 2023 to report on the price setting practices and market power of major supermarkets. The committee will present a final report on the inquiry by 7 May 2024.
