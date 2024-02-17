Families face 'uphill battle' as blowtorch turned on supermarket prices

Much of the Orange region is known as Australia's food basket and there are growing calls to ensure the district's farmers have a voice at the table as an investigation into supermarket prices heats up.
NSW upper house MP Sam Farraway is calling on the Senate Select Committee investigating supermarket prices to hold a public hearing in Orange.
Mr Farraway believes the Central West region forms an important part of Australia's agricultural industry.
He says it's important farmers, producers and any stakeholder along the supply chain be given a chance to voice their experiences and suggest practical solutions.
The Central Western Daily has obtained a letter sent from Mr Farraway to the chair of the Select Committee on Supermarket Prices, Senator Nick McKim.
In it Mr Farraway requests a hearing be held in Orange, and says including the Central West as a location for one of the public hearings will show the people of regional NSW the committee is taking their "experiences and concerns" seriously.
"Our farmers are eager to express their concerns and contribute at the hearings to highlight the high costs they face throughout the supply chain from the farm gate to the supermarket shelves," Mr Farraway said.
The Nationals have taken a blowtorch to supermarket giants and while in Orange at the end of 2023 Federal leader David Littleproud slammed Coles and Woolworths for price-gouging families at the checkout.
Mr Farraway stepped back from his role as the shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads in February, indicating a desire to focus more on issues facing the Central West.
"Everywhere we turn the costs are skyrocketing. Household expenses are going through the roof and the cost of doing business has never been higher," Mr Farraway said.
"Businesses are telling me it's a constant uphill battle so let's call it for what it is: Prime Minister Albanese has been all talk and no action when it comes to cost-of-living relief and it's making life hard for families and businesses don't know how they can keep up with the ever-increasing cost of keeping their doors open."
"It is evident that Australia's supply chain competitiveness is hampered by various factors, including the failure of the Albanese Government to implement policies to boost productivity, and that's driving up prices everywhere.
"These hearings need to finally bridge the gap between supermarkets and our farmers. The truth is we depend on both thriving. We need our farmers to keep producing world-class goods and we need our supermarkets to ensure everyone has access to quality and affordable food.
"If the community wins the right for public hearings in the Central West then I encourage all to participate and work together to find real solutions."
