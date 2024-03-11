Farmers take a stand as battle with supermarket giants hits Orange

Orange farmers will reveal their experiences with retail giants at the Senate Inquiry hearing on Tuesday - the only regional hearing held across Australia .
Orchardists, Guy Gaeta, Ian Pierce and James McClymont are on the panel, forming regional perspectives on the ongoing debate over fair pricing within the agricultural supply chain.
The hearing forms part of the federal government's Senate Select Committee Inquiry on supermarket prices which aims to report on the price-setting practices and market power of major supermarkets.
Alongside Orange farmers, representatives from NSW Farmers, Cattle Australia, Dairy Connect, and other agricultural groups will join the panel to address issues pertaining to market power and price-setting practices.
Members of the public can attend the hearing, which will take place at Hotel Canobolas from 8.30am to 2pm.
The Central Western Daily has previously reported on the unequal power dynamics between supermarkets and farmers, which have forced some to abandon the industry.
One farmer affected by those dynamics is Michael Cunial, a third-generation orchardist from Carinya Farms in Nashdale who said "he'll never grow an intensive crop again".
"We were getting dictated to by prices being set by the supermarkets," Mr Cunial said.
"And when you've got people falling over themselves to sell to supermarkets, you can't see much of a future in the industry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.