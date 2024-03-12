See the moment Bob Katter tells Nationals Senator to 'shut up' during intense confrontation

Bob Katter and Nationals Senator Ross Cadell came face to face in a dramatic confrontation in Orange on Tuesday.
Senator Cadell was part of the Senate Select Committee investigating price setting practices and market power of major supermarkets.
While Mr Katter was an unexpected guest arriving midway through the morning session of the inquiry.
During the break, Andrew Gee and Bob Katter staged a press conference in the lobby of Hotel Canobolas, with a sign that read "stop supermarket hogs and National Party porkies."
Federal Member for Calare, Mr Gee was calling on all the major parties "to back up their bold talk with deeds and action and back up your words with a vote in parliament."
At this point, Mr Cadell interrupted Mr Gee and told him to "stop ambushing what we're trying to do."
"You did nothing when you were a Nat," he told Mr Gee.
"You're all about the words, never about the work.
"You love the paycheck, but you hate the hard job.
"And these people here have been suffering under your watch," Mr Cadell said, referring to the farmers in the lobby of the hotel.
Mr Katter then stood up for Mr Gee and told Mr Cadell to "shut up" and "stop interrupting" him.
In December 2022, Mr Gee left the National Party after his differing views on the Voice to parliament referendum and he is now an independent.
The Central Western Daily will have a full wrap up of the Senate Select committee inquiry in Orange online this afternoon.
