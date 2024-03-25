MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Mukoko brings Korean fried chicken and sushi to Summer Street

Mukoko has re-opened in Summer Street bringing a taste of Japanese and Korean style food to the former Trang Hue Vietnamese restaurant.
Mukoko owner Alex Jeon has been busy since opening the Summer Street premises a week ago.
"I used to have a shop in Anson Street and I closed that and we moved to a new premises, a new location," Mr Jeon said.
He said there would be more foot traffic at the new location and he can provide sit down meals in addition to takeaway sushi and meals.
The previous location was takeaway only.
"At the new shop we have a few tables and sitting outside at outdoor dining tables," he said.
The Japanese and Korean menu includes sushi and bento boxes as well as hot meals such as teriyaki chicken, chicken and udon noodles, chicken katsu ramen and more.
"We do have Korean fried chicken too on top of that," Mr Jeon said.
"Later on we will do more Korean food ... first we'll get settled."
Mr Jeon moved to Orange 10 years ago and used to work at Lolli Redini, which has since closed.
He has owned his own business for four years and opened Mukoko in Anson Street in 2021.
The business will usually be open from Monday to Saturday each week but will close over the Easter weekend.
An expanded Lucknow boot shop has been given the nod by a man from Texas.
Lucknow Skin Shop and Boot Barn co-owner Dianne Gee said the boot barn has expanded to 300 square metres and carries hundreds of boot styles.
"Since then I've actually had young fellows who do the rodeo circuit and they said there's absolutely nothing like this in the whole of Australia and they would know because they do the rounds of all those rodeos," Mrs Gee said.
"By extending the shop it's allowed us to put in about seven new brands of footwear, a lot of lovely new ones that have come in from America in our dress boot range and also in our work boot range.
"It's allowed us to extend the existing ranges that we had, which has been great and we've had a lot of people who are really surprised, they come in and go, 'oh my God', it's usually what they say when they walk in and have a look."
Mrs Gee said on one occasion soon after the expanded shop re-opened, a regular said, 'if you can't find a pair of boots here you better go to Texas'.
"An add on to that earlier this year I did actually have a fellow come in and he was from Texas and I was telling him the story and he just said was 'well ma'am all I can say is I've been to a lot of shops in Texas and a lot of them have a lot more and a lot of them haven't go as many,' and he said, 'this is one wonderful shop'.
"I thought that was very nice getting it from a Texan."
The range has also extended for children as well as adult work and dress boots in a wide range of boots, including white wedding boots.
"You have a lot of people coming in for your work boot, your safety toes and your non safeties and a lot of those come in with more of a western look," Mrs Gee said.
"As far as a dress boot we've got lots of beautiful ladies western boots, we've also got a good range of the shorter boots.
"We also carry the Baxter Dolly's Dream, they come in the men's ladies and children's and part of that money goes to Dolly's Dream."
Dolly's Dream was set up by parents who lost their daughter Dolly to youth suicide. Through the organisation they hope to change the culture of bullying by addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety and depression and youth suicide.
Mrs Gee said the boot barn has also recently introduced more urban men's boots called Florsheim.
"That's been very well received even though it wasn't particularly an area we had been in previously but its been received very well," she said.
Bowyer & Livermore has packed up its office in Orange.
The shop front on the corner of Summer and Peisley Streets has been emptied.
However, the business continues to operate in the region and still has an online presence on the Bowyer & Livermore website and still has agents selling and leasing properties across Bathurst, Oberon and Lithgow areas.
The agency was contacted for comment.
