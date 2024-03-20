Speed limit dropped along highway stretch for 'road user safety'

The speed limit through Lucknow has dropped to improve "road user safety."
Signage through the township is due to change from 60km/h to 50km/h on Thursday.
"I don't think it'll make any difference at all to be quite honest," Skin Shop and Boot Barn owner Dianne Gee told the Central Western Daily.
"They changed it a few years ago and now they're going to change it back again ... but we'll see what happens."
About 20 seconds will likely be added to car journeys through town.
The speed limit was previously 50km/h, but increased by the Roads and Maritime Services in 2012.
Orange City Council says at about 16 people have been injured in the last five years along the strip - about double the average for similar roads.
The recent decision came from the state government following requests from some residents and business owners through Orange City Council community committees.
"It's become more of a hub on weekends with lots of people," traffic committee chair Tony Mileto told the CWD.
Earlier this year speed limits through the Orange CBD were dropped to 40km/h to improve pedestrian safety.
