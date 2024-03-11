MIND YOUR BUSINESS | New Laurie Claire shop to open in Orange

A third Laurie Claire store is opening in Orange with the doors set to open next month.
Tayla Wasson opened her first Laurie Claire shop in Orange almost nine years ago.
She currently runs the Laurie Claire Boutique and Laurie Claire Kids stores in the Orange City Centre, she also has a shop in Bathurst and another in Dubbo.
She's now opening Laurie Claire Basics in Anson Street, next to Leisures Shoe Boutique.
"I also have three other women's stores, this will be a women's store but I also have a kids store in Orange," Miss Wasson said.
"This will be the third store I own in Orange."
Miss Wasson said the Laurie Claire Basics stocks essentials and practical clothes such as jeans, 100 per cent cotton t-shirts, jumpers, knitwear.
"Just your basic everyday chuck-on to run down the street do whatever all the jobs," she said.
"Our basics range has been such a great seller ever since we opened years and years ago so we are basically putting everything everyone loves at the moment into the one space and just having more of it."
The new shop is the same one where the Laurie Claire Kids store was temporarily located before it moved to Orange City Centre.
The new shop is currently undergoing fit-out and Miss Wasson said she's hoping to open in four weeks.
She's also hiring more staff but not just that store adding that the team members work at each of the three shops, which all use the same system.
This provides more flexibility for the team if someone wants to work extra hours or if someone is sick.
"I find it works to mix everyone between the stores a little bit, everyone has their set store and then they have the option to work between it.
"We work as one big team so it doesn't necessarily mean it will be just for that store but we are hiring and looking for some more team members," Miss Wasson said.
The chef who led Printhie Dining to its first Chef's Hat last year will be participating in a two-month residency at another hatted restaurant.
Former Printhie Dining head chef Jack Brown established the menu at the Orange restaurant where he worked since its opening and helped help it achieve a Good Food Guide Chefs Hat.
Mr Brown has also previously worked at NOMAD and Berwora Waters Inn.
He is now taking his services to Mudgee where he will participate in a two-month residency at The Zin House, in April and May drawing on his Aboriginal background and knowledge of Indigenous foods.
The collaboration will celebrate native ingredients grown on the Tinja Farm property where the restaurant is situated, combined with founder Kim Currie's "cook simply, cook local" ethos.
Nestled amidst the picturesque vineyards of Lowe Wines in Mudgee, The Zin House is a modern farmhouse restaurant committed to seasonal, local, and slow cuisine.
As part of his new role as head chef in residence, Mr Brown will work closely with Nathan Lovett from Naway Yila Buradja, who farms a section of land on Tinja Farm, adjacent to The Zin House, to grow native Australian ingredients that are used in a selection of Australia's top restaurants.
This partnership will enable him to integrate diverse, native flavours into the restaurant's menu and educate diners on lesser-known indigenous ingredients.
"I'm taking this as my opportunity to represent myself and represent First Nations chefs," Mr Brown said.
"I want to tell lots of stories through my cooking - not just my own, but what certain foods and ingredients mean to people.
"There aren't many - if any - places in Australia with access to the diversity of native produce that Nathan grows onsite at The Zin House. Much of what we see currently on menus is grown in limited quantities or foraged.
Orange Credit Union in Summer Street is undergoing a revamp as it prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary in December..
The $300 million customer-owned bank, opened in 1964 and is moving with the times by committing more than $1 million towards the renovation as well as creating a new website and launching a new Mobile App.
The renovations began in mid-February to give it a fresh, modern updated look, new technology as well as creating enhanced privacy for member conversations and transactions.
While the work is taking place a temporary pop-up branch has opened two doors up from the current branch, next to newsagency, for face-to-face services.
The renovations are on track to be completed in April.
