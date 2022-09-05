Tayla Wasson believes there is a need for more children's clothing stores in town and she is hoping to help fill that void.
The owner of Orange's Laurie Claire Boutique will be opening a 'mini version' of the women's store this month within the Orange City Centre.
"We're ranging from new-born right up to size 16 for girls and boys," she said when asked what Laurie Claire Kids will stock.
"It's going to have clothing and accessories, so little bits and pieces for little kids, plus it's going to have learning activities."
It's those learning activities that has the store owner the most excited, as they have applied to the NSW Government to be registered as a Creative Kids provider.
Should they be successful, parents, guardians and carers who have successfully applied for a Creative Kids voucher - with a value of up to $100 per calendar year for each student aged 4.5 to 18 years old enrolled in school - would be able to spend that money at the Laurie Claire Kids store.
"We're hoping that goes through as we've got a lot of learning based stuff that we'll be selling for all different age groups," Ms Wasson added.
"Because we've got a lot of those little learning boxes and activities and crafts, we're hoping to be approved as a store that will be accepted to use those government vouchers. That's in the process, but we do have the learning based stuff already which will be amazing. Parents will love it and kids will love it too."
Ms Wasson is no stranger to the demand for children's clothing either.
Not only did she give birth to her first child in 2022, she also tried her luck with a store catering for kids a few years ago.
"You hear it all the time that people don't have anywhere in town to shop for kids," she added.
"In 2019 I actually did a little kids store in the centre as a pop-up over Christmas. That was years ago and that went really well, we just didn't have enough staff and it was too hard to run that and the Laurie Claire stores at the time. There's always been a market for that, so we're jumping back on that."
Ms Wasson said that the Laurie Claire Kids store is expected to open on Monday, September 12.
"It's been pretty hectic with the setup because it does take a long time," she said.
"But we're really excited and we're getting such good feedback and everyone is coming into our Laurie Claire store asking when we're opening."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
