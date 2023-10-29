Central Western Daily
Printhie Dining and The Schoolhouse Restaurant at The Union Bank win Good Food Guide chefs hats

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated October 29 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:30pm
It's been less than 20 months since Printhie Dining opened and already its staff are celebrating after achieving one of the highest honours in the restaurant industry, winning a Chef's Hat.

